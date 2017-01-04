Spencer James William McKee was the first baby born at Sullivan County Community Hospital this year. Above, he is held by his mother Paige Reed, with his father Keaton McKee kneeling nearby. Spencer was born at 3:52 p.m. Jan. 1, weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces, and measuring 19.5 inches long. He is an only child. “I’ve never had a baby before, so it’s great,” Reed said about Spencer’s status as the New Year’s baby at the hospital. Several area businesses donate...
The Sullivan County Commissioners took under advisement an insurance company’s payout offer for February’s ambulance barn fire during its meeting Tuesday morning. Commissioners’ attorney Ann Mischler reported Tokio Marine HCC, which is handling the claim, has offered a payment of $355,697.94, less a $2,500 deductible. “So the way the policy reads is actually, you have to start building and start incurring the costs before they pay,” Mischler said. “They are...
Sullivan County District 4 councilman Byron T. Ward passed away at an Indianapolis hospital on Tuesday. Ward, 68, Dugger, had just completed his first year serving on the council, representing Cass, Jackson and Jefferson townships. He had been appointed to the council by a Democrat caucus in Dec. 2015, replacing Bill Pirtle who had resigned a few weeks after his election to the Dugger Town Council. “I just talked to him a few days ago, saying he wanted to talk with me about the (l...
Sullivan City Police officers were called to the library Tuesday afternoon on a report of a suspicious person. A disoriented female who “seemed to be impaired on drugs of some kind,” according to Sullivan City Police Department Chief Micheal Garrett, was taken from the library to Sullivan County Community Hospital for treatment. The woman was held overnight for medical evaluation. “We had an issue with a patron, and the police were called, and they handled it,” S...
SWITZ CITY — North Central opened the Greene County Invitational with a 100-34 loss to defending champion Linton in an opening-round boys basketball game on Tuesday night.The Thunderbirds dropped to 0-9 while the Miners improved to 7-3.The Miners put the game away early, scoring 25 unanaswered points at the beginning. They led 30-2 after the opening quarter. North Central committed eight of its 17 turnovers and shot 1 of 9 to begin the game.Linton led 51-13 at intermission and 77-19 aft...
For the second time in five days, Dugger Union defeated Eminence.On Dec. 29 at Dugger, the Lady Bulldogs won 61-24.On Tuesday night in Morgan County, Dugger Union pushed its record to 6-2 with a 55-24 victory over the Lady Eels.Hannah Smith scored 16 points to top the winners. Rainy Kinnard made 6 of 11 shots and finished with 12 points.Kyndall Foli grabbed seven rebounds and Autumn Everson added seven steals.The Lady Bulldogs will host Medora in a varsity-only game at 6:30 p.m. Friday.DUGGER...
The Sullivan girls basketball team earned its fifth win, defeating host Robinson, Ill. on Tuesday night.“It was a good win for us tonight,” said Sullivan coach Julie Meeks. “Everyone on the team scored.”Ashley Durall and Asia Povlin each scored 10 points for the winners. Reagan Holeman scored nine points and Lindsey Hatch added eight.Sullivan won the JV game 37-32.The Lady Arrows will play a JV game at home against South Putnam at 6 p.m. Thursday.Sullivan’s varsi...